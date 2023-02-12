Korea Investment CORP Buys 150,638 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,638 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $30,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $160,242,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

