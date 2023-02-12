Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,371 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Xcel Energy worth $41,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

