Korea Investment CORP Has $32.75 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $32,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

NYSE:FDX opened at $209.37 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

