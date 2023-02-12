Korea Investment CORP Has $41.82 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Centene were worth $41,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 97.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Argus raised their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $72.74 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.