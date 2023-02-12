Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $34,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 398.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

