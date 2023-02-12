Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Shopify worth $33,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify Profile

NYSE SHOP opened at $48.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.