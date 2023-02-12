Korea Investment CORP Sells 100,893 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,893 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.27% of AES worth $40,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in AES by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AES by 29.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES Stock Performance

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

AES stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.