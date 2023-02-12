Korea Investment CORP Sells 10,678 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Hershey worth $31,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,343,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $239.10 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.82 and its 200-day moving average is $228.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

