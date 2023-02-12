Korea Investment CORP Sells 48,543 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,543 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.31% of Plug Power worth $37,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 358.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 77.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power Company Profile

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

