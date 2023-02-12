K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY remained flat at $11.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KPLUY. Scotiabank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.73) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

