Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LABFF remained flat at C$51.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.10. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a one year low of C$50.10 and a one year high of C$51.10.
About Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (LABFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.