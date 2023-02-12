LCX Market Capitalization Tops $98.05 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $98.05 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

