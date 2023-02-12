Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lear Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LEA opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $176.80.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,670 shares of company stock worth $4,905,590 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 412.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after acquiring an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $37,767,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Lear by 1,201.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

