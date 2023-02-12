Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $64,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Citigroup by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 185,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,971,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,147,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

