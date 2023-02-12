Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $192.24 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020,596 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 3.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.34% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $192,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,997,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,734,000 after acquiring an additional 787,334 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $490,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 33,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NYSE:BNS opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

