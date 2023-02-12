Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Invests $21.12 Million in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,122,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.17% of CI Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,827,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,335,000 after buying an additional 719,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 348,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

CI Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CIXX opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. CI Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.76 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.