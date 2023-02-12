Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases 130,125 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,125 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $40,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.