Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.63% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 445,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,299,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,022,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after buying an additional 355,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

