Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,601,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,677 shares during the period. BCE accounts for about 3.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of BCE worth $151,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in BCE by 383.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 125.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

