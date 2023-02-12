Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 6,275 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Hess worth $32,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Hess by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.93. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

