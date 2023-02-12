Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 342,861 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $102,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

