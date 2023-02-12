Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 401.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment to perform fracturing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.