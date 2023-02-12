Lido wstETH Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for $1,689.19 or 0.07732143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Lido wstETH alerts:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars.

