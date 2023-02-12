Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limestone Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. 15,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,199. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $175.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

Limestone Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

