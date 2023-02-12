Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Up 129.4% in January

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,500 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the January 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Linamar in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Price Performance

OTCMKTS LIMAF traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. 844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018. Linamar has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Featured Articles

