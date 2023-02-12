Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $385.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.13.
Linde Stock Performance
Shares of LIN stock opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.50 and a 200 day moving average of $308.64. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Linde
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Linde (LIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.