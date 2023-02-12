Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $385.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.13.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.50 and a 200 day moving average of $308.64. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

