LINK Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $248.04 million and $219,033.64 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $36.83 or 0.00168249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

