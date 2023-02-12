Liquity USD Price Down 0.1% This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $225.45 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 225,248,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

