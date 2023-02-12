Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $216.09 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 776,514,044 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 776,448,231.2084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0032954 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $112.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
