Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LTMCF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. 28,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,436. Lithium Chile has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

