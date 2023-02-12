Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lithium Chile Price Performance
Shares of LTMCF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. 28,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,436. Lithium Chile has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.
About Lithium Chile
