Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 615,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOKM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

