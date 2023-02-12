LooksRare (LOOKS) Achieves Market Cap of $139.72 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001364 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $139.72 million and approximately $25.64 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LooksRare has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

