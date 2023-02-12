Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Position Lowered by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumentum Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.