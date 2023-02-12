LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,500 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of LumiraDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 270.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter worth $429,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter worth $393,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter worth $40,000.

LumiraDx Stock Performance

Shares of LMDX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $42.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.89 million. LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 456.53% and a negative net margin of 115.81%. Equities research analysts predict that LumiraDx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMDX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

