MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $1,989,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTSI opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

