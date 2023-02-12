Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 489,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.88. 201,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,130. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

