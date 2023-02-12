Madison Wealth Management Buys 345 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

