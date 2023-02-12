Madison Wealth Management Has $576,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Madison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

