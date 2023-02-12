Madison Wealth Management Invests $390,000 in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 1,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 47.1% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $74,598.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,221 shares of company stock worth $706,017. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXI opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

