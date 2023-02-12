Magic Internet Money Price Hits $0.99 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.20 million and $869,830.11 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

