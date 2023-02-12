MAGIC (MAGIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $330.29 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $330.29 million and approximately $90.29 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00007180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00432287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.36 or 0.28635497 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,249,162 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

