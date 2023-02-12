MAGIC Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00006916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $315.40 million and $98.09 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00428564 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.54 or 0.28388837 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,249,162 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

