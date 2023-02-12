MaidSafeCoin Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $58.05 million and $1,844.32 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00431685 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.24 or 0.28595581 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

