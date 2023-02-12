Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.14.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

About Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.