Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.14.
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61.
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
