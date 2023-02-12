Mammoth Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,639.21 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Mammoth token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $29,639.21 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00045804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00218864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00220396 USD and is down -17.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,649.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

