Manifold Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $28.96 or 0.00131541 BTC on popular exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $2.06 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00432115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,300.12 or 0.28624087 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.