MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $72.86 million and $196,026.10 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

