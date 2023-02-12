Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,461,400 shares, an increase of 252.7% from the January 15th total of 697,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Price Performance

MPCMF stock remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

