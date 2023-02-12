MARBLEX (MBX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.91 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00006974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $54.91 million and $513,794.90 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00429433 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,174.53 or 0.28446430 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.53647119 USD and is up 7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $434,613.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

