Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:MCHX remained flat at $2.10 during midday trading on Friday. 97,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.07.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
