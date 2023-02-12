Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHX remained flat at $2.10 during midday trading on Friday. 97,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marchex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

